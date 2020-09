Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:30s - Published 5 hours ago

At South Beach Park you could see people paddleboarding, sailing, and the lifeguards were busy making sure everyone was safe.

People enjoying the beach and Labor Day together

FAMILIES WE SPOKE WITH SAYTHEY'RE READY - WHILE ALSO NOTLETTING THEIR GUARD DOWN..WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'S TODDWILSON WITH A CLOSER LOOK ATTHE DIFFERENCE SOME ARE HOPINGTHESE NEXT STEPS WILL MAKE.<< NATS: (VO) JUAN ACEVEDOWORKED THIS LABOR DAY.

ONCE HEGOT OFF HE CAME DIRECTLY TOTHE BEACH IN BOCA RATON.

(SOT21:50:18) 3 SEC I FIGURED JUSTCOME HERE SIT BACK AND RELAXJUST ENJOY IT.

NATS: (VO)ACEVEDO SAYS IT'S A DIFFERENTWORLD NOWADAYS.

(SOT 21:49:37)8 SEC IT'S CRAZY OBVIOUSLY THEVIRUS, YOU CAN SEE PEOPLE AREEVEN SEPARATED.

WHEN I FIRSTWALKED DOWN HERE ISPECIFICALLY LOOKED FOR ANAREA THAT WASN'T BUSY.

NATS:(VO) AT SOUTH BEACH PARK YOUCOULD SEE FOLKSPADDLEBOARDING, SAILING, ANDTHE LIFEGUARDS WERE BUSYMAKING SURE EVERYONE WAS SAFE.(SOT 21:51:34) (VERONICAVELEZ) 7 SEC IT'S REALLYDIFFERENT, NOT THE SAME, THEPEOPLE ARE AFRAID TO GET OUTOF THE HOUSE.

NATS:21:44:39TWO CHEESE FOR YOU GUYS.

GIRLS:THANK YOU.

(VO) AT PAOLO'SBEACHSIDE PIZZA THIS LABOR DAYTHINGS HAVE BEEN BUSY.

(SOT21:53:08)(ERIC KRAWICK) 5 SECWE HAD A NICE BUSY LUNCH THENIT RAINED BUT IT STILL BEENPRETTY GOOD AND IT'S BUSYAGAIN.

NATS: (VO) PALM BEACHCOUNTY IS HOURS AWAY FROMMOVING TO PHASE TWO.

KRAWICKSAYS THEY'VE DONE WELL DURINGTHE PANDEMIC.

(SOT 21:54:00) 3SEC THANK GOD I'M NEAR THEBEACH SO WE'VE BEEN PRETTYDECENT WITH TAKE-OUT ANDPICKUPS.

NATS: (VO) HE SAYSHE'S LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEINGTHE DIFFERENCE IN BUSINESSWITH PHASE TWO.

NATS: (VO)BACK ON THE BEACH, ACEVEDOSAYS WHAT BETTER WAY TO ENJOYA HOLIDAY WEEKEND.

(SOT21:49:21) 4 SEC JUST WORKINGAWAY, LISTENING TO MUSIC, ANDFIGURED JUST TAKE A LITTLEBREAK.

NATS: (VO) IN BOCARATON, TODD WILSON, WPTV NC 5.