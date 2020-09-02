Travel day on this Labor Day

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 minutes ago

Despite dipping temperatures.

Thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10?

"* i'm katie lange.

And i'm george mallet.

The labor day weekend is just about over and even with the pandemic still rolling along ?*- a lot of folks are still out on the roads.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki joins us from one busy highway in our area.

Nick, what's it like out there right now.

Katie and george ?

"* i'm not to far away from interstate 35 here in clear lake.

Right now traffic is a little quieter than it was earlier, but it's still pretty busy for this time of night.

Even with the pandemic ?

"* today still felt like a typical holiday weekend.

2 "traffic is picking up and speeds are also picking up this weekend i noticed."

Trooper nathan snieder gives me an update on the state of the highways and biways over labor day weekend.

Extra patrols have been out on the roads ?

"* catching impared drivers no matter what time of the day or night.

"on holiday weekends it ends up being more of an all day thing.

Especially the farther on the day gets, the more owi alcohol i see and then during the daytime you might see more drug owis."

Right off of i?

"* i spoke with julie ashenfelter.

She's been back and forth to minnesota all weekend and says drivers are putting the hammer down.

"it's been crazy on the interstate.

I won't say how fast i was going, but let's just say traffic was moving quite quick, even in the slow lane."

Not only that, she says drivers are being far too risky when it comes to passing and changing lanes.

"i was cut off a few times yesterday that almost caused me to cause an accident.

There was less than a foot between us.

I literally stomped on my brakes not to hit them and i looked in my rearview mirror and just saw lights lit up everywhere.

Everyone behind me was slamming on their brakes."

Rookie trucker clayton collins is from lousianna and believes traffic has been thinner on this labor day weekend than most.

"for me driving in my car in the trooper sneider also wanted to remind drivers to keep an eye out for motorcycles on the highway.

Often times drivers will overlook them, because they can be hard to see.

Live in clear lake, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

Thanks nick.

Labor day weekend is one of the deadliest weekends on the roads.

The national safety council estimates there could be as many as