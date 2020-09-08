What's Good Tampa Bay? | Share your Labor Day weekend photos!



Related videos from verified sources Political Campaigns Vie for ‘Big Screen’ Access: Xandr’s Steve Truxal



Political campaigns will kick into high gear after Labor Day weekend in the final stretch toward Election Day on Nov. 3. Those weeks will bring a jump in media spending, especially in swing states that.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:23 Published 7 minutes ago Trump Orders Reporter To Remove His Mask At Press Briefing



Trump Orders Reporter To Remove His Mask At Press Briefing Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:49 Published 4 hours ago Yanni Gourde ties Lightning franchise record with second goal



Yanni Gourde scores his second of the game on a power play in the 3rd, and with their eighth goal of the night, the Tampa Bay Lightning tie a franchise record for goals in a playoff game Credit: NHL Duration: 00:41 Published 7 hours ago