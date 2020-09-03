Global  
 

Fresh fire hits oil supertanker off Sri Lanka

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published
A video by the Sri Lanka Air Force on Tuesday showed firefighters battling fresh flames from a fully loaded oil supertanker.

Emer McCarthy reports.


Fire Erupts Again On Oil Tanker Off Sri Lanka

A new fire has erupted on the fully loaded oil tanker offshore Sri Lanka, due to extreme temperatures...
OilPrice.com - Published Also reported by •Energy DailySeattlePI.comMENAFN.com


Oil tanker with 2m barrels catches fire off Lanka

A new fire broke out on a supertanker carrying about 2 million barrels of oil in the Indian Ocean off...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •OilPrice.com


Sri Lanka Says Fire Aboard Oil Tanker Contained

The Sri Lanka government said Saturday the fire onboard the MT New Diamond oil tanker has been...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes



Supertanker blaze extinguished off Sri Lanka [Video]

Supertanker blaze extinguished off Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan navy have confirmed that a fire aboard the New Diamond supertanker has been extinguished. The ship is carrying 2 million barrels of crude oil but officials have said there is no real..

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:57Published
Fire on oil tanker off Sri Lanka under control, ship towed to safety [Video]

Fire on oil tanker off Sri Lanka under control, ship towed to safety

The fire on a large oil tanker off Sri Lanka's coast has been brought under control but is still not extinguished, the navy said Saturday. Four tug boats, three Sri Lankan navy ships and four Indian..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:59Published
Sri Lanka tanker: Navy says 'no real risk' of oil spill [Video]

Sri Lanka tanker: Navy says 'no real risk' of oil spill

Sri Lanka tanker: Navy says 'no real risk' of oil spill.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published