Priest Michel Mulloy, Named To Be Duluth Bishop By Pope, Resigns After Abuse Probe Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:27s - Published 3 minutes ago Priest Michel Mulloy, Named To Be Duluth Bishop By Pope, Resigns After Abuse Probe A priest recently tapped by Pope Francis to be made a bishop for a Minnesota diocese has resigned after an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor surfaced before he could take up his post. Katie Johnston reports. 0

