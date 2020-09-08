Global  
 

Ratched on Netflix - Official Final Trailer

Ratched on Netflix - Official Final Trailer

Ratched on Netflix - Official Final Trailer

Check out the official new trailer for the Netflix drama series Ratched Season 1, based on the 1962 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest by Ken Kesey.

It stars Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Sophie Okonedo and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Ratched Season 1 Release Date: September 18, 2020 on Netflix Are you excited for Ratched?

