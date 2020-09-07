Bruce Williamson of The Temptations died in Las Vegas from the coronavirus
Bruce Williamson, the former lead singer of The Temptations, has died from the coronavirus.
The 49-year old died Sunday evening at Mountain View Hospital right here in Las Vegas, according to his business manager.
Williamson was with The Temptations for nearly 10 years.
The Temptations sold tens of millions of albums with hits like "My Girl" and "Get Ready." Williamson left the group in 2015 to focus on soul and gospel music.
