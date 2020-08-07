Watch: Sanjay Dutt, Nimrat Kaur, Rajkumar Rao spotted in Mumbai

A sequel to the 1991 cult film Sadak, the latest release Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Jisshu SenGupta, Makrand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover comes across as a half-hearted attempt that lacks the charm and nostalgia of the '90s. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, who returned to direction after 20 years, the film has a lot of potholes be it story, screenplay or even direction. The story is about Alia's Aarya and Aditya's Vishal going to Mount Kailash with Ravi Kishore played by Dutt as their taxi driver. While Aarya is on a mission to bust the racket of fake godmen, she puts her own life in danger and before she realises who's on her side and who's not, she finds a saviour and a guardian angel in Ravi. Next 2 hours 13 mins is about how this road trip turns out to be a revelation for both Aarya and Vishal and how Ravi gets the closure he's seeking after he has lost the love of his life, Pooja. Sadak 2 is a wasted opportunity where even the best of lineup in terms of actors and director couldn't save a sinking ship. However, one thing is sure that the raging nepotism debate has nothing to do with the film being good or bad.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:54Published
Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 is a sequel to his 1991 hit Sadak which Starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in lead. 30 years later the sequel stars Bhatt's younger daughter Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor, whereas Dutt returns to reprise his character of taxi-driver Ravi. Sadak 2 promises to be a revenge-thriller drama and an ode to love. Jisshu Sengupta, Makrand Deshpande, Priyanka Bose and Gulshan Grover play the supporting roles. Here's our review for Sadak 2
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:40Published
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur over Kangana Ranaut's security told ANI that the Himachal Pradesh government is assessing the situation that might arise there; therefore DGP has been directed to give her proper security. CM Jairam Thakur said, "Kangana Ranaut is scheduled to go to Mumbai on September 9. We are assessing the situation that might arise there. I have directed DGP to give her proper security. Ministry of Home Affairs approved Y+ security to her, 11 CRPF personnel have been deployed for the same."
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut replied to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after the minister said there will be police probe in the actor’s alleged drug links. Kangana said she is happy to oblige and will leave Mumbai forever if links are found to drug peddlers. The actor took to Twitter and replied the state home minister. This comes amid the ongoing war of words between Kangana and Maharashtra government. Kangana had earlier criticized Mumbai Police and likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Kangana was also granted a Y-Plus security by Union Home Ministry ahead of her visit to Mumbai. Deshmukh said he will ask Mumbai police to investigate alleged drug links based on an old interview of Adhyayan Suman. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:27Published
Actor Rajkummar Rao and director Hansal Mehta joined RJ Stutee in a freewheeling chat show Aur Batao. The two spoke about Omerta and Rajkummar Rao said that the response has been overwhelming. They also speak about how the industry will function in the new normal and the role of OTT. Theduo also explain why they love working with each other. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:48Published
Actor Rhea Chakraborty left Bandra Police Station in Mumbai after more than 5 hours. Rhea has lodged a complaint to file an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh and others for sending 'fake' medical prescription to him under IPC, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Telemedicine Practice Guidelines. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14.
Action star Tiger Shroff was spotted outside a studio in Juhu. Amyra Dastur was clicked by paparazzi in Bandra. Saiee Manjrekar posed for shutterbugs outside a gym. Meanwhile, Akanksha Puri spotted at Mumbai airport. She smiled at shutter bugs. Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter was seen wearing PPE kit at Mumbai airport.
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was isolating himself during the pandemic time, has now spotted outside a gym in Mumbai's Juhu area. The Bollywood hunk spotted in his post quarantine look. Varun was seen looking dapper in his noir blue pants paired with an orange tee underneath a jacket. He further elevated his look with orange coloured chunky sneakers while wearing a face mask keeping safety in mind. B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted chilling with her dog Leo. She looked gorgeous in black outfit. She has resumed shooting after months of quarantining herself. Abhishek Bachchan also snapped by the paparazzi in Juhu area.
Actor Sanjay Dutt was spotted at a hospital in Maharashtra's Mumbai. His sister Priya Dutt was also seen at the hospital, although she travelled in a different car. Dutt visited the Lilavati Hospital..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:10Published
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was released from the hospital on Monday. The actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital after he complained of breathlessness and uneasiness in the chest. Dutt also..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 00:44Published