Watch: Sanjay Dutt, Nimrat Kaur, Rajkumar Rao spotted in Mumbai

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions.

Sanjay Dutt, Sussanne Khan, Arshad warsi, Nimrat Kaur were spotted among others.

Sanjay Dutt was spotted at Yash Raj Studio in Andheri after shoot.

The actor was later snapped outside his home in Bandra.

While Nimrat Kaur was snapped at Kromakay salon in Khar, Sussanne Khan was snapped at Kromakay salon in Juhu.

Both Rajkumar Rao and Arshad Warsi were snapped in Andheri.

Angad Bedi was spotted at Kokilaben Hospital.

Urvashi Rautela was spotted at the Mumbai airport.


Sadak 2 | No Rating Movie Review | Sanjay Dutt | Alia Bhatt | Aditya Roy Kapoor [Video]

Sadak 2 | No Rating Movie Review | Sanjay Dutt | Alia Bhatt | Aditya Roy Kapoor

A sequel to the 1991 cult film Sadak, the latest release Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Jisshu SenGupta, Makrand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover comes across as a half-hearted attempt that lacks the charm and nostalgia of the '90s. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, who returned to direction after 20 years, the film has a lot of potholes be it story, screenplay or even direction. The story is about Alia's Aarya and Aditya's Vishal going to Mount Kailash with Ravi Kishore played by Dutt as their taxi driver. While Aarya is on a mission to bust the racket of fake godmen, she puts her own life in danger and before she realises who's on her side and who's not, she finds a saviour and a guardian angel in Ravi. Next 2 hours 13 mins is about how this road trip turns out to be a revelation for both Aarya and Vishal and how Ravi gets the closure he's seeking after he has lost the love of his life, Pooja. Sadak 2 is a wasted opportunity where even the best of lineup in terms of actors and director couldn't save a sinking ship. However, one thing is sure that the raging nepotism debate has nothing to do with the film being good or bad.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:54Published
Sadak 2 | Film Review | Sanjay Dutt | Alia Bhatt | Aditya | Mahesh Bhatt [Video]

Sadak 2 | Film Review | Sanjay Dutt | Alia Bhatt | Aditya | Mahesh Bhatt

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 is a sequel to his 1991 hit Sadak which Starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in lead. 30 years later the sequel stars Bhatt's younger daughter Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor, whereas Dutt returns to reprise his character of taxi-driver Ravi. Sadak 2 promises to be a revenge-thriller drama and an ode to love. Jisshu Sengupta, Makrand Deshpande, Priyanka Bose and Gulshan Grover play the supporting roles. Here's our review for Sadak 2

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:40Published

Assessing situation that may arise in Mumbai: Jairam Thakur on Kangana Ranaut's security [Video]

Assessing situation that may arise in Mumbai: Jairam Thakur on Kangana Ranaut's security

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur over Kangana Ranaut's security told ANI that the Himachal Pradesh government is assessing the situation that might arise there; therefore DGP has been directed to give her proper security. CM Jairam Thakur said, "Kangana Ranaut is scheduled to go to Mumbai on September 9. We are assessing the situation that might arise there. I have directed DGP to give her proper security. Ministry of Home Affairs approved Y+ security to her, 11 CRPF personnel have been deployed for the same."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:01Published
‘Will leave Mumbai forever if…’: Kangana Ranaut on alleged drug links [Video]

‘Will leave Mumbai forever if…’: Kangana Ranaut on alleged drug links

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut replied to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after the minister said there will be police probe in the actor’s alleged drug links. Kangana said she is happy to oblige and will leave Mumbai forever if links are found to drug peddlers. The actor took to Twitter and replied the state home minister. This comes amid the ongoing war of words between Kangana and Maharashtra government. Kangana had earlier criticized Mumbai Police and likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Kangana was also granted a Y-Plus security by Union Home Ministry ahead of her visit to Mumbai. Deshmukh said he will ask Mumbai police to investigate alleged drug links based on an old interview of Adhyayan Suman. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:27Published

Rajkummar Rao & Hansal Mehta on Omertà, love for working together | Aur Batao [Video]

Rajkummar Rao & Hansal Mehta on Omertà, love for working together | Aur Batao

Actor Rajkummar Rao and director Hansal Mehta joined RJ Stutee in a freewheeling chat show Aur Batao. The two spoke about Omerta and Rajkummar Rao said that the response has been overwhelming.  They also speak about how the industry will function in the new normal and the role of OTT. Theduo also explain why they love working with each other. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:48Published

SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty leaves Bandra Police Station [Video]

SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty leaves Bandra Police Station

Actor Rhea Chakraborty left Bandra Police Station in Mumbai after more than 5 hours. Rhea has lodged a complaint to file an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh and others for sending 'fake' medical prescription to him under IPC, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Telemedicine Practice Guidelines. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

Maharashtra: After CM Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Home minister Anil Deskhmukh receive threat calls

 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has allegedly received a death threat over a phone call from an unidentified number, whereby the miscreant further..
DNA

Celebs step outside homes for future projects [Video]

Celebs step outside homes for future projects

Action star Tiger Shroff was spotted outside a studio in Juhu. Amyra Dastur was clicked by paparazzi in Bandra. Saiee Manjrekar posed for shutterbugs outside a gym. Meanwhile, Akanksha Puri spotted at Mumbai airport. She smiled at shutter bugs. Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter was seen wearing PPE kit at Mumbai airport.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published
Varun, Kareena snapped in 'Mayanagari' Mumbai [Video]

Varun, Kareena snapped in 'Mayanagari' Mumbai

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was isolating himself during the pandemic time, has now spotted outside a gym in Mumbai's Juhu area. The Bollywood hunk spotted in his post quarantine look. Varun was seen looking dapper in his noir blue pants paired with an orange tee underneath a jacket. He further elevated his look with orange coloured chunky sneakers while wearing a face mask keeping safety in mind. B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted chilling with her dog Leo. She looked gorgeous in black outfit. She has resumed shooting after months of quarantining herself. Abhishek Bachchan also snapped by the paparazzi in Juhu area.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Watch: Sanjay Dutt at hospital amid lung cancer reports, Priya accompanies [Video]

Watch: Sanjay Dutt at hospital amid lung cancer reports, Priya accompanies

Actor Sanjay Dutt was spotted at a hospital in Maharashtra's Mumbai. His sister Priya Dutt was also seen at the hospital, although she travelled in a different car. Dutt visited the Lilavati Hospital..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:10Published
Watch: Sanjay Dutt discharged from hospital, returns home after 2 days [Video]

Watch: Sanjay Dutt discharged from hospital, returns home after 2 days

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was released from the hospital on Monday. The actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital after he complained of breathlessness and uneasiness in the chest. Dutt also..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 00:44Published