Watch: Sanjay Dutt, Nimrat Kaur, Rajkumar Rao spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions.

Sanjay Dutt, Sussanne Khan, Arshad warsi, Nimrat Kaur were spotted among others.

Sanjay Dutt was spotted at Yash Raj Studio in Andheri after shoot.

The actor was later snapped outside his home in Bandra.

While Nimrat Kaur was snapped at Kromakay salon in Khar, Sussanne Khan was snapped at Kromakay salon in Juhu.

Both Rajkumar Rao and Arshad Warsi were snapped in Andheri.

Angad Bedi was spotted at Kokilaben Hospital.

Urvashi Rautela was spotted at the Mumbai airport.