Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Doug Gottlieb: 'Khawi's ability to change the game defensively is something we've seen from very few; he's the best in the leagu

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:18s - Published
Doug Gottlieb: 'Khawi's ability to change the game defensively is something we've seen from very few; he's the best in the leagu

Doug Gottlieb: 'Khawi's ability to change the game defensively is something we've seen from very few; he's the best in the leagu

Doug Gottlieb joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NBA.

Gottlieb feels the Los Angeles Clippers are the team to beat in the NBA playoffs, & the Milwaukee Bucks are panicking without Giannis Antetokounmpo.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Doug Gottlieb: 'Khawi's ability to change the game defensively is something we've seen from very few; he's the best in the league' | THE HERD

Doug Gottlieb: 'Khawi's ability to change the game defensively is something we've seen from very few; he's the best in the league' | THE HERD Doug Gottlieb joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NBA. Gottlieb feels the Los Angeles...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Doug Gottlieb: LeBron winning West's #1 seed pales in comparison to his ability to build AD's confidence [Video]

Doug Gottlieb: LeBron winning West's #1 seed pales in comparison to his ability to build AD's confidence

Doug Gottlieb joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Anthony Davis' inability to step up in big game moments. Hear why Doug is convinced that LeBron is starting to build AD's confidence when needed most.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:56Published