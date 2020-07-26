Global  
 

All Uber vehicles to be electric by 2040

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:15s - Published
All Uber vehicles to be electric by 2040

All Uber vehicles to be electric by 2040

The ride-hailing company said Tuesday 100 percent of its vehicles globally will be battery-powered in 20 years.

It's committing $800 million to help drivers switch over their vehicles.

Caroline Malone reports.

Uber is committing to being more environmentally friendly, announcing on Tuesday that all its vehicles around the globe will be electric by 2040.

The ride-hailing app said it will spend $800 million through 2025 to help drivers switch to battery-powered vehicles, including discounts for buying or leasing from partner automakers.

It’s made deals with General Motors which owns Chevrolet, and the Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi alliance focusing on the U.S., Canadian and European markets.

Uber said vehicles in those places will all be zero-emission by 2030.

Uber’s rival Lyft also said in June they would switch to 100 percent electric vehicles by 2030, without support to drivers.

Ride-hailing trips account for less than 0.6 percent of transport-sector emissions according to U.S. data.

But Uber passenger trips in the U.S.and Canada account for 41 percent more carbon dioxide per mile than private cars when cruising between passengers is included.

From Tuesday, all Uber drivers in the U.S. and Canada with fully battery-powered electric vehicles will get an extra $1 per trip – and additional 50 cents in U.S. cities if passengers choose to pay extra for what’s called a ‘green trip’.




