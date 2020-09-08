Covid-19 Concerns Increase In Cooler Temps

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 minutes ago

Over Labor Day weekend health officials issued pleas to keep following pandemic safety guidelines over the holiday.

"* olmsted county public health is still expecting there to be a jump in cases in the next couple of weeks.

While large gatherings are still discouraged ?

"* director graham briggs says at least the nicer labor day weekend weather meant many people were safer getting together outdoors.

Now as we're seeing cooler temperatures briggs says there's an even greater risk of infection if people start to relax their guard and host more indoor gatherings.

<we do have a concern as people move indoors more it becomes more important to follow those recommendatio ns to help transmission here locally.

> olmsted county says at this point its system hasn't been overwhelmed by covid?

"*19 cases but doesn't want to get to the point where hundreds of cases are coming in a day because staff wouldn't be able to handle that.

The health department does says if an effective vaccine is developed and distributed effectively it could help lessen the risk of an increase in covid?

"*19 deaths.

