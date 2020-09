Delray Beach to resume charging at parking meters after 6 p.m. Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:36s - Published 3 weeks ago Delray Beach to resume charging at parking meters after 6 p.m. Palm Beach County entered Phase Two on Tuesday, allowing additional businesses to open while others can now allow additional customers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IS NOW A REALITY. BUT WITHTHAT STEP.. COMES CHANGE.. ANDIT'S NOT BUSINESSES FEELINGTHE IMPACT. SOUTH COUNTYREPORTER MIRANDA CHRISTIANLOOKED AT HOW THE CITY OFDELRAY BEACH IS ADJUSTING TOIT ALL.< MC: 21.27 DELRAY BEACH HASOTHER CHANGES THEY CAN MAKEWITH PHASE TWO REOPENING ANDCOMMISSIONERS DISCUSSED WHATTHEY CAN NOW START DOING (NAT)TIN ROON GENERAL MANAGERCHRISTINA GODBOUT SAYS THEYARE EXCITED TO ENTER INTOPHASE TWO. IT'S PERFECT TIMINGFOR THE BAR STYLE RESTAURANTWITH FOOTBALL STARTING THISWEEKEND 9.16 FIRST GAME THISTHURSDAY AND WE HAVE A NEWBIG-SCREEN TV WE JUST PUT OUTGODBOUT SAYS ONE THING THAT'SBEEN A BONUS RIGHT NOW IS THESUSPENDED PARKING FEES INDOWNTOWN DELRAY BEACH 19.58ABSOLUTELY MAYOR SHELLYPETROLIA SAYS THE CITY STOPPEDCHARGING FOR PARKING IN APRILWHEN THE CITY SHUT DOWN 16.16WE DID AWAY WITH THE PAIDPARKING TO ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TOCOME DOWNTOWN WITH THE COUNTYENTERING PHASE TWO& THE CITYCOMMISSION STARTED DISCUSSINGRESTARTING THE PARKING METERS.THE MAYOR SAYS SHE WOULD LIKETO SEE THE CITY ONLY CHARGINGCERTAIN HOURS IN THE DAY 18.59MAYBE WE TURN THE METERS ONONLY DURING THAT TRAFFIC ANDTURN THEM ON FOR THAT EVENINGTRAFFIC GODBOUT SAYS HAVINGTHE METER START AGAINSHOULDN'T IMPACT THEIRBUSINESS TOO MUCH 11.11THEREARE PARKING OPTIONS DOWN THESTREET AND THE FREEBEE IS SUCHA GREAT OPTION TO GET PEOPLEDOWN HERE TO THE HEART OFDELRAY THE COMMISSION WASDISCUSSING THE PARKING METERSDURING TUESDAY'S WORKSHOP. INDB MC WPTV NC5.





