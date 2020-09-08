The Streets Run Red Movie Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:19s - Published 2 days ago The Streets Run Red Movie The Streets Run Red Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An aging detective and his partner tirelessly pursue a gruesome, psycho-sexual serial murderer named the Kubrick Killer. When the maniac falls right into their laps without them realizing it, fact and fiction begin to blur for the three men whose senses of reality seem less and less certain. Stars cult legend Tony Moran (The original Michael Myers from Halloween), and Scream Queen Suzi Lorraine. 0

