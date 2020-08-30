|
|
|
Snow falls on Cameron Peak Fire in Colorado
Video Credit: KDVR - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Snow falls on Cameron Peak Fire in Colorado
Though snow is blanketing the Colorado mountains where the Cameron Peak Fire is burning, firefighters say the fight isn’t over.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|