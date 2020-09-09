Search is on for Jay Hopson’s successor

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 1 minute ago

Just one day after accepting Jay Hopson’s resignation as Southern Miss Head Football Coach, USM’s search is on for his successor prior to the next game on September 19th.

- in the meantime... 30-year-old- scotty walden will serve as the- interim head coach... following- a 32-21 season-opening- home loss, to south alabama.- that disappointing result cappe- off hopson's- worst stretch, in hattiesburg..- ending his four-plus years as - head man... with four straight- losses.

- however... hopson was 28-23 - overall, with four winning- seasons... advancing to three - bowl games... but - failing to make it to the - conference u-s-a championship - game.

- as for what's next for hopson..- w-a-p-t reports he's not- a candidate to return to alcorn- state... where he was - head coach, for four years... - prior to his third stint, with- the - golden eagles.- - now according to the sun- herald... these are some names- to look out for when it comes t- the next in line... at southern- miss.

- and some of them have ties, to- u- s-m... of course, we remembe- larry fedora... prior to his- departure for north carolina, - after the 2011 season.- former golden eagle player and- defensive coordinator - tyrone nix nearly got the job,- in 20-16... and it's too soon t- count out scotty walden.- not to mention... john wozniak- was a key part of todd monken's- staff... and could get a look,- as well.- even former ole miss head coach- hugh freeze... is a name that's- gaining traction.

- it's worth noting... hopson was- the lowest-paid head- coach in c-u-s-a... so u-s-m- could have to up the pay day...- for