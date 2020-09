2.3 million acres burned across California

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:12s - Published 2 minutes ago

Cal Fire says the Creek Fire near Fresno is currently still at zero percent contained and has consumed nearly 144,000 acres in just four days.

WE STARTED GETTINGTEXTS FROM PEOPLE CHECKING IN ONUS AND ALL THESEEVACUATION ORDERS."[[ERICK LEVINE]]"OBVIOUSLY IS WE HAD KNOWN ITWAS THATBAD WE WOULD'VE LEFT YESTERDAY.WE HAD NO IDEA IT WAS THAT BAD."ACCORDING TO THE TWO THEY HADGONE FISHING AROUND ISLAND LAKEWHEN IT STARTED GETTING REALLYDARK - ANDDECIDED TO HEAD OUT.THEY SAID THE SCARIEST PART WASTHEY DIDN'T KNOW HOWCLOSE THEY WERE TO THE FIRE ORWHAT DIRECTION IT WASHEADED.THEY HEADED STRAIGHT TO GET BACKTO THEIR TRUCK -- BUT ASTHEY MADE THEIR WAY OUT, APOLICE OFFICER TOLD THEM TO GOTHE OPPOSITE DIRECTION AROUND TOTHT EOTHER SIDE OFTHE LAKE.ONCE THERE - THEY SAT IN APARKING LOT FOR THREE HOURSWAITING TO BE ESCORTED DOWN.

AGOOD REMINDER TOLISTEN AND PAY ATTENTION TOEVACUATION ORDERS WHEN INPLACE.FOR A LIST OF EVACUATION ORDERVISIT OUR WEBSITE AT TURNTO 23 DOT COM.GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM REMINIDNGPEOPLE THAT AMAJORITY OF FIRES ARE MAN MADE."THE VAST MAJORITY OF FIRES THATWEEXPERIENCE ON AN ANNUAL BASISCOME FROM INDIVIDUALS MAKING BADDECISIONS OR BY SIMPLE NEGLECTAND ACCIDENT."THE FOCUS ON THIS TOPIC GIVEN TOTHE EL - DORADO FIRE INSAN BERNARDINO.OFFICIALS THERE SAY ANINVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY OFTHE FIRE AND ITS CAUSE.AND THE RESULTS OF THATINFORMATION WILL BE MADE PUBLICKNOWLEDGE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.CNN SAYS THE EL DORADO FIRE WASCAUSED BY A SMOKE-GENERATING PYROTECHNIC DEVICEUSED DURING A GENDERREVEAL PARTY.DUE TO THE EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR