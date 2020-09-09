Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police Investigating Triple Shooting In South LA

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Police Investigating Triple Shooting In South LA

Police Investigating Triple Shooting In South LA

Two people were found shot in a front yard and one person was found inside a home.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Man Taken To Hospital In Critical Condition Following Shooting [Video]

Man Taken To Hospital In Critical Condition Following Shooting

A police officer was flagged down to help a shooting victim in Pittsburgh's South Side Slopes neighborhood.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:04Published
Man Shoots 5 People, Killing 2, After Argument At West Side Party [Video]

Man Shoots 5 People, Killing 2, After Argument At West Side Party

Two people are dead after a shooting on Chicago's West Side. Police say just after 2 a.m. Saturday near in the 100 lock of North Pine in South Austin a man got into an argument with someone at a..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:26Published
Woman Shot And Killed In South Fort Worth [Video]

Woman Shot And Killed In South Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police are trying to figure out what happened before a woman was found shot to death in a subdivision around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:19Published