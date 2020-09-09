Police Investigating Triple Shooting In South LA

Two people were found shot in a front yard and one person was found inside a home.



Related videos from verified sources Man Taken To Hospital In Critical Condition Following Shooting



A police officer was flagged down to help a shooting victim in Pittsburgh's South Side Slopes neighborhood. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:04 Published 12 hours ago Man Shoots 5 People, Killing 2, After Argument At West Side Party



Two people are dead after a shooting on Chicago's West Side. Police say just after 2 a.m. Saturday near in the 100 lock of North Pine in South Austin a man got into an argument with someone at a.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:26 Published 1 day ago Woman Shot And Killed In South Fort Worth



Fort Worth Police are trying to figure out what happened before a woman was found shot to death in a subdivision around 4:30 p.m. Friday. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:19 Published 2 days ago