Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amy Schumer diagnosed with Lyme disease

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Amy Schumer diagnosed with Lyme disease

Amy Schumer diagnosed with Lyme disease

Amy Schumer has revealed she is battling Lyme disease and could have had it for "years".


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Amy Schumer Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Amy Schumer is being treated for Lyme disease. The comedian announced her diagnosis in an Instagram...
E! Online - Published


Tweets about this

UKFilmWork

UK Film Work Amy Schumer diagnosed with Lyme disease https://t.co/EeHkUU3zwr https://t.co/vWF1wzXuLx 9 minutes ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Amy Schumer diagnosed with Lyme disease https://t.co/W0Hr00GgBS https://t.co/O9gxtGY3Gs 1 hour ago

EntertainMeHub

Entertainment News https://t.co/cH6ZnWqXLI Amy Schumer diagnosed with Lyme disease https://t.co/5r0sk6lKKT https://t.co/ex0A79if5l 1 hour ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: Amy Schumer reveals she's been diagnosed with Lyme Disease as she asks fans for recommendations https://t.co/5Lun8FUxIl 1 hour ago

republic_glitz

R.Glitz Amy Schumer diagnosed with Lyme disease; says 'excited to get rid of it' https://t.co/TIzMQVxf6T 2 hours ago

DailyMailCeleb

Daily Mail Celebrity Amy Schumer reveals she's been diagnosed with Lyme Disease as she asks fans for recommendations https://t.co/5Lun8FUxIl 3 hours ago

goss_ie

Goss.ie Amy Schumer reveals she’s been diagnosed with Lyme Disease https://t.co/KyUtzqUTMf https://t.co/SvxPjEv1se 4 hours ago

TeeMichelle57

TeeMichelle Amy Schumer says she was diagnosed with Lyme disease: 'I have maybe had it for years' https://t.co/O1qlvRpHFr #SmartNews 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Amy Schumer found working when she was pregnant 'really hard' [Video]

Amy Schumer found working when she was pregnant 'really hard'

Amy Schumer found it "really, really hard" to perform her stand-up comedy tour while pregnant and suffering from extreme morning sickness.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:10Published
Amy Schumer gives up hope of second pregnancy [Video]

Amy Schumer gives up hope of second pregnancy

Amy Schumar has abandoned hopes of a second pregnancy. The Comedian and her husband chef Chris Fischer became first time parents last year, but the journey to there was tough.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Amy Schumer insists she won't get pregnant again [Video]

Amy Schumer insists she won't get pregnant again

Amy Schumer has ruled out getting pregnant again because she found IVF treatment very hard.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:11Published