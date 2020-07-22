VA 11 year old raises money for struggling parents
Children teaching us what it means to be America strong.
This 11 year old in Virginia spent his summer at his lemonade stand - raising money to buy diapers, wipes, and supplies for parents who need help during the pandemic.
THIS IS 11 YEAR OLD CARTIERCAREY-- HE LIVES INVIRGINIA.AND HE SPENT HIS SUMMER AT HISLEMONADE STAND - RAISING MONEYTO BUY DIAPERS, WIPES ANDSUPPLIES FOR PARENTS WHO NEEDHELP DURING THIS PANDEMIC.TO DATE - HE HAS DONATED 22THOUSAND DIAPERS.CARTIER'S MOM SHARED THIS VIDEO-- SHOWING ANOTHER MOM MOVED TOTEARS.NATS - YOU ARE HELPING SO MANYPEOPLE YOU HAVE NO IDEA.YOU'RE AN AMAZING YOUNG MAN ANDYOU CAN GO FAR.YOU START NOW - YOUSHOULD BE SO PROUD OF HIM.CARTIER IS NOW BACK IN SCHOOL--BUT HE STILL PLANS TO RAISEMONEY TO HELP MORE FAMILIES INNEED.