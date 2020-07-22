VA 11 year old raises money for struggling parents Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:42s - Published 2 minutes ago VA 11 year old raises money for struggling parents Children teaching us what it means to be America strong. This 11 year old in Virginia spent his summer at his lemonade stand - raising money to buy diapers, wipes, and supplies for parents who need help during the pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THIS IS 11 YEAR OLD CARTIERCAREY-- HE LIVES INVIRGINIA.AND HE SPENT HIS SUMMER AT HISLEMONADE STAND - RAISING MONEYTO BUY DIAPERS, WIPES ANDSUPPLIES FOR PARENTS WHO NEEDHELP DURING THIS PANDEMIC.TO DATE - HE HAS DONATED 22THOUSAND DIAPERS.CARTIER'S MOM SHARED THIS VIDEO-- SHOWING ANOTHER MOM MOVED TOTEARS.NATS - YOU ARE HELPING SO MANYPEOPLE YOU HAVE NO IDEA.YOU'RE AN AMAZING YOUNG MAN ANDYOU CAN GO FAR.YOU START NOW - YOUSHOULD BE SO PROUD OF HIM.CARTIER IS NOW BACK IN SCHOOL--BUT HE STILL PLANS TO RAISEMONEY TO HELP MORE FAMILIES INNEED.GOOD MORNING LAS VEGAS....WE HAVE A LO





