Derek Hough joins Dancing with the Stars
Derek Hough is joining Dancing With The Stars as a judge. Hough was a professional dancer on the show from 2007 - 2016, and will replace Goodman who is exiting his role due to circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

