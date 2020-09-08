Global
Derek Hough
>
Derek Hough Set to Return as Judge on 'Dancing With the Stars' | THR News
Derek Hough Set to Return as Judge on 'Dancing With the Stars' | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:22s - Published
1 minute ago
Derek Hough is returning to 'Dancing With the Stars' — this time as a judge.
'Dancing with the Stars' winner Derek Hough replacing Len Goodman as judge
Derek Hough is sitting at the judge’s table for the upcoming season of “Dancing with Stars.”
5 hours ago
Just Jared Jr
Derek Hough Is Returning to Dancing With the Stars As a Judge For Season 29
Derek Hough is making his triumphant return to Dancing With the Stars. The former pro revealed the...
7 hours ago
'DWTS': Derek Hough returns as a judge, while pandemic restrictions keep Len Goodman in England
New 'Dancing with the Stars' judge Derek Hough says his eyebrows 'went up a bit' when he learned...
7 hours ago
