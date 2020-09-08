Global  
 

AstraZeneca Vaccine Trial Put On Pause

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:54s - Published
AstraZeneca Vaccine Trial Put On Pause

AstraZeneca Vaccine Trial Put On Pause

One of the leading candidates in the race for a coronavirus vaccine has suffered a setback and its global trials have been put on pause.

CBS News' Elise Preston has more.


Covid-19 coronavirus: AstraZeneca puts vaccine trial on pause

Covid-19 coronavirus: AstraZeneca puts vaccine trial on pause AstraZeneca has put its trial of a Covid-19 vaccine on pause after a suspected serious adverse...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •DNAWorldNewsNYTimes.com


Covid vaccine trial pause underlines need for proper oversight, says expert

A pause in trials of a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Express and Star


AstraZeneca's phase 3 coronavirus vaccine trial was just put on pause because a participant may have had an adverse reaction

Researchers will now comb through databases to look for similar cases and determine whether this was...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •CBS 2



Actor Kangana Ranaut compares Mumbai to PoK as BMC demolishes her office structures | Oneindia News [Video]

Actor Kangana Ranaut compares Mumbai to PoK as BMC demolishes her office structures | Oneindia News

Actor Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to PoK and even Pakistan today as a civic team demolished alleged illegal structures at her office in the middle of her massive row with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:34Published
AstraZeneca pauses Covid vaccine trial after participant falls ill|Oneindia News [Video]

AstraZeneca pauses Covid vaccine trial after participant falls ill|Oneindia News

With all hopes pinned on a vaccine against the raging Coronavirus to bring respite, The Oxford vaccine trial faces a setback. Final clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:21Published
AstraZeneca Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Study Over Safety Concerns [Video]

AstraZeneca Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Study Over Safety Concerns

A potential COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca was one of two being tested in Chicago, but now, the company has put a temporary hold on its large-scale Phase III trial.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:18Published