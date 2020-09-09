India's drug firm Serum Institute gets notice after Oxford vaccine trial put on hold |Oneindia News

The Serum Institute of India which is manufacturing the Oxford University's Covishield vaccine has been issued a showcause notice by the country's drug controller DGCI.

Trials for the vaccine were stopped in four nations as a precautionary measure after one of the recipients in the UK showed some adverse symptoms, which are yet to be linked to the vaccine.

In its notice, the Drugs Regulator General of India questioned why the Serum Institute is progressing with the trials and why it has not sent a detailed report about the patient in the UK.

The Serum Institute is currently enrolling volunteers for the phase 3 trial of the Covishield, which is being developed jointly by the Oxford University and pharma giant AstraZeneca.