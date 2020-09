After explosive growth during the record heat over the Labor Day weekend, the summer snow helped firefighters keep the Cameron Peak Fire in check on Tuesday.



Related videos from verified sources Denver hit with early snowfall after weekend of record-breaking heatwave



Residents in Denver, Colorado woke up to snow Tuesday morning, September 8, after the Cameron Peak Fire rapidly grew over Labor Day Weekend amidst record-breaking heat. The snow was unusually early.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:25 Published 13 hours ago Snow falls on Cameron Peak Fire in Colorado



Though snow is blanketing the Colorado mountains where the Cameron Peak Fire is burning, firefighters say the fight isn’t over. Credit: KDVR Duration: 01:53 Published 17 hours ago Snow falls on Cameron Peak Fire Tuesday day after explosive growth



The Cameron Peak Fire received an inch of snow overnight and is expected to see less activity Tuesday after it grew more than 40,000 acres on Monday ahead of the cold front. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:35 Published 18 hours ago