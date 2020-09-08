Colin Cowherd: Russell Wilson is the only great QB in the league whose team won't 'let him cook' | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd's favorite quarterback Russell Wilson is facing an uphill battle when it comes to the coaching from the Seattle Seahawks.
Colin explains why Wilson is the only great quarterback in the league whose coaches won't let him cook, forcing him to make miraculous comebacks, effectively taking the win away from him.