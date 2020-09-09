Wildfires Continue To Rage Across Western States
The Bobcat Fire and El Dorado Fire are still burning in Southern California, and could be made worse by windy weather.
Amy Johnson reports.
Olishka Francheska RT @EvertonBailey: Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says wildfires could lead to the largest loss of property and human lives in state history (by @s… 30 seconds ago
Everton Bailey Jr. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says wildfires could lead to the largest loss of property and human lives in state history (… https://t.co/dpa6JRNcUX 47 seconds ago
Shahida Qureshi RT @noellecrombie: Just spoke w/mayor of Phoenix, a small town south of Medford:
"Many businesses have been burned down," he said. "Certai… 53 seconds ago
Madden Craftsmen Oregon wildfires on Wednesday: Thousands forced to flee from ‘unprecedented’ fires (live updates) https://t.co/ZDdbQN5sZ5 14 minutes ago
All young Americans RT @CNBC: In photos: Wildfires continue to rage across California. https://t.co/DNcpj3mQOr https://t.co/ilgeYpLNmc 14 minutes ago
No Inferior Martini @GossipyDecor8or It's awful. Wind is picking up again. Basically we've been told there's no one to come help.… https://t.co/Y92h3VXMzb 15 minutes ago
🦅Lizzy Acker 🦈 RT @edercampuzano: High temperatures and strong winds have combined to set hundreds of thousands of acres ablaze across Oregon. @sfkale and… 18 minutes ago
Kussy RT @eternalheatstrk: Most of the fire posts I’m seeing are about CA, but Oregon is currently experiencing the “worst fires in a generation.… 19 minutes ago
Wildfires are scorching Western states including California, Oregon and ColoradoMultiple U.S. Western states are suffering from horrific wildfires.
Thousands Of Firefighters Battling Wildfires In Western StatesDanya Bacchus reports three firefighters are in a Fresno, California hospital after battling the Dolan Fire.