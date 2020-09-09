Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wildfires Continue To Rage Across Western States

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Wildfires Continue To Rage Across Western States

Wildfires Continue To Rage Across Western States

The Bobcat Fire and El Dorado Fire are still burning in Southern California, and could be made worse by windy weather.

Amy Johnson reports.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

seaofhoney_

Olishka Francheska RT @EvertonBailey: Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says wildfires could lead to the largest loss of property and human lives in state history (by @s… 30 seconds ago

EvertonBailey

Everton Bailey Jr. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says wildfires could lead to the largest loss of property and human lives in state history (… https://t.co/dpa6JRNcUX 47 seconds ago

ShahidaQureshi5

Shahida Qureshi RT @noellecrombie: Just spoke w/mayor of Phoenix, a small town south of Medford: "Many businesses have been burned down," he said. "Certai… 53 seconds ago

MaddenStaffing

Madden Craftsmen Oregon wildfires on Wednesday: Thousands forced to flee from ‘unprecedented’ fires (live updates) https://t.co/ZDdbQN5sZ5 14 minutes ago

leetrungho1

All young Americans RT @CNBC: In photos: Wildfires continue to rage across California. https://t.co/DNcpj3mQOr https://t.co/ilgeYpLNmc 14 minutes ago

InferiorNo

No Inferior Martini @GossipyDecor8or It's awful. Wind is picking up again. Basically we've been told there's no one to come help.… https://t.co/Y92h3VXMzb 15 minutes ago

lizzzyacker

🦅Lizzy Acker 🦈 RT @edercampuzano: High temperatures and strong winds have combined to set hundreds of thousands of acres ablaze across Oregon. @sfkale and… 18 minutes ago

QueTostada

Kussy RT @eternalheatstrk: Most of the fire posts I’m seeing are about CA, but Oregon is currently experiencing the “worst fires in a generation.… 19 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Wildfires are scorching Western states including California, Oregon and Colorado [Video]

Wildfires are scorching Western states including California, Oregon and Colorado

Multiple U.S. Western states are suffering from horrific wildfires.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:59Published
Wildfires are scorching western states including California, Oregon and Colorado [Video]

Wildfires are scorching western states including California, Oregon and Colorado

Multiple U.S. western states are suffering from horrific wildfires.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:59Published
Thousands Of Firefighters Battling Wildfires In Western States [Video]

Thousands Of Firefighters Battling Wildfires In Western States

Danya Bacchus reports three firefighters are in a Fresno, California hospital after battling the Dolan Fire.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:23Published