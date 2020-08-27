Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden slams Trump in Michigan on virus, offshoring

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Biden slams Trump in Michigan on virus, offshoring

Biden slams Trump in Michigan on virus, offshoring

[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump on Wednesday of betraying the American people, saying he knowingly lied about the deadliness of the novel coronavirus in what amounted to a "dereliction" of his duty.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden calls Trump book revelations "life and death betrayal"

 Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed President Trump for failing to tell the public how dangerous the coronavirus was when he knew otherwise, as revealed in..
CBS News
Trump tells Woodward he downplayed coronavirus [Video]

Trump tells Woodward he downplayed coronavirus

[NFA] President Donald Trump acknowledged in February he knew how deadly and contagious the novel coronavirus was but did not convey that information to the American people because he did not want to create a panic, according to interviews for a new book by journalist Bob Woodward. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:28Published

Woodward book reveals Trump chose to downplay COVID-19 early on

 A new book from famed journalist Bob Woodward says President Trump knew about the dangers of coronavirus as early as February and intentionally decided to..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Whistleblower claims Trump administration politicized intelligence at DHS

 A whistleblower at the Department of Homeland Security, who was recently demoted, claims that he was ordered to suppress details in intelligence reports that the..
CBS News

Trump admits to downplaying coronavirus threat in audio recordings

 In audio recordings revealed in journalist Bob Woodward's new book, President Trump acknowledged he knew the coronavirus could be transmitted through the air and..
CBS News

Michigan Michigan State in the northern United States

Biden, in Michigan, Pushes a Jobs Plan and Tears Into Trump’s Virus Response

 Before sketching out a plan to keep more jobs in the United States, the former vice president denounced his rival over revelations in a new book that the..
NYTimes.com

Gyms reopen in Michigan after nearly six months

 Gyms are back open in Michigan after being closed for nearly six months due to the coronavirus pandemic (Sept. 9)
 
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Joe Biden attacks Donald Trump over knowing about threat of Covid-19 [Video]

Joe Biden attacks Donald Trump over knowing about threat of Covid-19

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden attacked Donald Trump after heplayed down the threat of Covid-19 despite knowing of the dangers of thevirus. The allegations came from journalist Bob Woodward's new book whichappears to suggest that the President deliberately minimised the danger ofcoronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Race for the White House: Biden aims to rebuild 'blue wall' in appeal to autoworkers

 Joe Biden travelled to suburban Detroit to make a direct appeal to blue-collar workers who might have voted Republican four years ago but now regret it —..
New Zealand Herald

President Trump unveils new list of potential Supreme Court nominees to boost his re-election campaign

 The list is intended to elevate the nation's highest court as an issue in 2020 – and put pressure on Democratic nominee Joe Biden to follow suit.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Biden: Trump Virus 'Negligence' Prompted Recession

Joe Biden courted working-class voters in hotly contested Michigan Wednesday as he warned that...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Biden, Trump visiting Michigan this week [Video]

Biden, Trump visiting Michigan this week

Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Michigan Wednesday, and President Trump will make a stop in the state on Thursday.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:35Published
How Donald Trump Can Win The Election [Video]

How Donald Trump Can Win The Election

It's 2020 and everyone is asking: who will win the presidency on November 3rd. For the last few months Joe Biden has been leading sitting President Donald Trump. Trumps response to the COVID virus..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:53Published
On virus, Pence attacks Biden for saying 'no miracle" is coming [Video]

On virus, Pence attacks Biden for saying 'no miracle" is coming

As U.S. Vice President Mike Pence spoke about the coronavirus pandemic, he slammed Democratic rival Joe Biden for saying that 'no miracle' is coming.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:20Published