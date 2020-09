Las Vegas police locate body of missing 22-year-old Lesly Palacio

LAS VEGAS METRO POLICE....ANNOUNCING THEY HAVE FOUND THEBODY OF....LESLEY PALACIO.THE 22-YEAR-OLD WAS LAST SEENON SATURDAY, AUGUST 29TH.TODAY, THE LONGHORN HOTEL ANDCASINO - RELEASING THIS VIDEO -IT MAY BE THE LAST RECORDING OFHER BEFORE SHE DIED.IT'S FROM THE 29TH....AROUND 1:30....IN THE MORNING.ACCORDING TO LAS VEGAS METROPOLICE...HER BODY WAS FOUND....NEAR "THE VALLEY OF FIRE STATEPARK"....IN MOAPA VALLEY.A CAUSE OF DEATH HAS NOTERICK RANGEL-IBARRA.....AS A SUSPECT.THEY'RE WORKING TO GET AWARRANT.....FOR ONE COUNT OF "OPEN MURDER".WE HAVE A CREW HEADING TO THECASINO WHERE SHE WAS LASTSEEN...WILL BRING YOU A LIVE UPDATE AT6!CANCELED - VPRESIDENT TRUMP IS EXP

Las Vegas police say investigators along with Moapa Tribal police and Red Rock Search and Rescue located Lesly Palacio’s body near the Valley of Fire State Park in Moapa Valley.