Paradise community concerned with evacuation warnings

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 2 minutes ago

Conditions like today have town members nostalgic with bad wildfire memories

The Town of Paradise issued evacuation warnings because of the Bear Fire.

Now people in paradise are on stand by for possible evacuations.

Action news now reporter brandon benitez spoke with town members about the bad memories a fire like this brings back.

Bb: smoky skies right now people in paradise are on stand by for possible evacuations.

Action news now reporter brandon benitez spoke with town members about the bad memories a fire like this brings back.

Friends and all the people that i know up there that may not have made it out."

Rick burke tells action news now he wasted no time grabbing what he could and rushed out of his home around 11:30 last night "i grabbed photographs, my son's funeral papers, and grab my dogs and ran.

I have got a hamper full of clothes.

That's all i have to my name."

The red cross tells me they are welcoming any and all evacuees - providing people with water and snacks as well as a safe space.

Dani stand up though these are extremely difficult timesã people who have been evacuated are trying to find a silver lining sot/lydia arrats/evacuee "we're actually listening to tik tok videos and it is kind of keeping us cheery and posting videos on there about what is g- fi i left and i' nei safe.

Red cross tells action news tha curren w provid ro evac need right now people in paradise are on stand by for possible evacuations.

Action now brand member the bad memo a fii brings back.

Bb: smoky skies as far as the eye could see.

Leading to a sun that's not even visibile midday.

Memories are resurfacing here in paradise.

A town still rebuilding from it's last local major wildfire.

Colette curtis assistant to the town manger, town of paradise i immediately thought of the camp fire.

It felt, this early, much the same.

Eric murray lived in paradise for more than 30 years oh not again.

We went through this in november 2018 and de ja vu.

The bear fire continues torching through vegetation just east of paradise... now -- town officials are taking action... curtis: we did work with cal fire on an evacuation warning for zone 14.

That is in abundance of caution, however we would say that anyone in the town of paradise who feels unsafe or who feels they need to evacuate that they should go ahead and do so.

They don't need to wait for an official or warning.

Gas stations now being used for present and future fueling all in preparation for the worst... murray: i was in sacramento this morning.

I had to come here and secure my home and get my important stuff out that i've been able to accumulate these ast two years largent: we just started spraying the house down, hosing down the house, hosing the property, and getting everything packed.

Ready to go.

Eric murray and thomas largent were neighbors when the camp fire hit... they've gone through this once before... murray: you know the first time this happened it was chaos.

We had a lot more people living in this town.

Now we've got much less people have already started to evacuate and leave.

Largent: you've got to stay calm, i know it's difficult to do, but you've got to stay calm.

Bb: cars are still going in both directions down pentz road located right next to me.

Everything east of this road is under an evacuation warning.

I'll be giving you more details as soon as i learn about them and get back to you soon.

Reporting in paradise, brandon benitez action news now coverage you can count on.

There are no evacuation