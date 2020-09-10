Nikita Kucherov wins Game 2 with late tally Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 00:50s - Published 4 minutes ago Nikita Kucherov wins Game 2 with late tally Nikita Kucherov rips a one-timer to give the Lightning a 2-1 lead with 7.8 seconds remaining in the 3rd period 0

Tweets about this thomas marino RT @Sportsnet: The Lightning are two wins from the #StanleyCup Final after Nikita Kucherov scored a late game-winner against the Islanders.… 6 seconds ago Sportsnet The Lightning are two wins from the #StanleyCup Final after Nikita Kucherov scored a late game-winner against the I… https://t.co/TF6KF1TGvT 52 seconds ago Nik Kowalski My first game recap in quite some time, and it was a doozy of a game. It's Tampa Bay's Cup to lose after clawing ou… https://t.co/G4ICA7yX47 2 minutes ago LastWordOnSports Inc Nikita Kucherov Buzzer Beater Wins Tampa Bay Lightning Game 2 of Eastern Conference Final - https://t.co/TVNvziUyPE via @LastWordOnPuck 9 minutes ago ESPN 102.5 The Game 😷 Nikita Kucherov wins Game 2 for the Bolts with less than ten seconds left in the third period. Tampa takes a 2-0 se… https://t.co/JprEDMvT5b 22 minutes ago Giu✨✨ RT @dylanfremlin: nikita kucherov wins game 2 w 7.8 seconds to go in the third and tbl r up 2-0 on the isles https://t.co/kC0FVFPoM8 27 minutes ago dylan nikita kucherov wins game 2 w 7.8 seconds to go in the third and tbl r up 2-0 on the isles https://t.co/kC0FVFPoM8 28 minutes ago Jerry Bowman Stanley Cup Playoffs: Scoreboard Eastern Conference Final - Game 2 Tampa Wins it in dramatic fashion! Nikita Kuc… https://t.co/QhunZMclAH 30 minutes ago

