Nissan celebrates production of the 500,000th Leaf

In celebration of World EV Day, Nissan marked the production of the 500,000th LEAF, the world's first mass-market 100% electric car.

With half a million LEAF built globally, customers around the world continue to embrace the pioneering zero-emission vehicle.

The milestone was achieved at Nissan's plant in Sunderland, England, almost a decade after the model first went on sale.

The plant has built more than 175,000 LEAF cars since it began producing the model in 2013.

Nissan's manufacturing facilities in Sunderland continue to craft the LEAF to the highest standards to ensure that every LEAF embodies innovation and excitement, while striving to make advances in sustainable mobility.

The Nissan LEAF has won accolades around the world including Car of the Year 2011 in Europe, World Car of the Year 2011, and Car of the Year Japan in 2011 and 2012.

More importantly, the car has earned the trust of hundreds of thousands of customers.