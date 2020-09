Raiders, coach Jon Gruden prepare for opening week

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:58s - Published 1 day ago

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and the team are preparing for opening week.

KICK-OFF THEIR INAUGURALSEASON.... IN LAS VEGAS...COACH JON GRUDEN AND THE GUYSARE PREPARING FOR A "WEEK ONE"ROAD TRIP TO BATTLE THECAROLINA PANTHERS..COACH WAS ASKED TODAY HOWPREPARED HE FEELS...GOING INTO OPENING WEEKEND THISYEAR COMPARED TO LAST BECAUSEOF COVID-19....7:30 THAT'S PROBABLY THEQUESTION OF THE DAY..HOW DO IFEEL?

I'VE NEVER SEEN CAROLINABUT I FEEL CONFIDENT.OURCOACHES HAVE DONE A GREAT JOB.GRUDEN ALSO CREDITED THEPLAYERS, MEDICAL STAFF ANDLEAGUE OFFICIALS FOR GIVING THETEAMS A CHANCE TO PLAY THROUGHTHE PANDEMIC..