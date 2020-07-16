Irish PM criticises UK plans to change Brexit deal

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Wednesday "trust had been eroded"with Britain in Brexit negotiations after the British government announced itwas putting forward legislation that it admitted breaks international law byoverriding parts of the legally binding withdrawal agreement.
Prospects of atrade deal between Britain and the European Union appeared to dim onWednesday, with the EU saying that even the smallest UK breach of the Brexitwithdrawal treaty would undermine what little trust is left between the twosides.
First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster and Taoiseach Micheál Martin discuss post-Brexit relations between Great Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland as Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits County Down.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with his Irish counterpart Micheál Martin at Hillsborough Castle in County Down on Thursday - their first meeting since the Fianna Fáil leader became Taoiseach in June of this year.
The Taoiseach has hailed the EU agreement on a 1.82 trillion euro budget and coronavirus recovery fund.Micheal Martin said it is a strong deal which includes a substantial and significant package of measures.
Stephen Kenny was left ruing his side’s lack of match sharpness and finishingtouch as the Republic of Ireland fell to the first defeat of his reign asmanager. Ireland’s 1-0 loss to Finland in the Nations League marked adisappointing return of international football to Dublin after coronaviruslockdown. The defeat, in front of a near-empty Aviva Stadium, came at thehands of Fredrik Jensen who fired a second-half winner from close range just18 seconds after coming on as a substitute.
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London to a scrum of reporters and the strains of the Italian protest folk song 'Bella Ciao'.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer describes the government's proposal to undermine elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act as "wrong".