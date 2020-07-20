Matt Hancock jeered by MPs as he outlines plans for ‘Operation Moonshot’

The health secretary said mass testing could get the country ‘closer to normal before Christmas’.



Related videos from verified sources Matt Hancock Reveals Plans for Mass Coronavirus Testing



Matt Hancock Reveals Plans for Mass Coronavirus Testing Credit: Cerise Media English Duration: 01:02 Published 3 weeks ago National Institute for Health Protection launched to ‘fight health threats’



The Government is to press ahead with controversial plans to break up PublicHealth England (PHE), the Health Secretary has announced. Matt Hancock saidthat the Covid-19 response work of PHE is to be.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published 3 weeks ago Matt Hancock: Oxford trial is a promising step towards coronavirus vaccine



Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock addresses the House of Commons with the latest updates on efforts against the coronavirus pandemic, and the Government's plans to ensure.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published on July 20, 2020