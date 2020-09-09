Kangana Ranaut reaches Mumbai office

Political war over Kangana: Shiv Sena Vs Karni Sena & RPI at Mumbai airport



Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai this afternoon amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport. Members of the Republican of India and the fringe Karni Sena were also present at the airport to offer their support to Kangana. Shiv Sena workers held posters and chanted slogans demanding that the actor go to Pakistan. This after Kangana had earlier compared Mumbai to PoK in her tweet and said she stood vindicated in a tweet this morning. Hours before Kangana’s Mumbai return, a team of BMC officials had demolished a part of the actor’s office, which was allegedly constructed without approval from the civic body. Kangana had compared it with the razing of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and called the BMC officials Babar’s army. The Bombay High Court has stayed the demolition and asked the civic body to respond to the actor’s petition. Kangana had earlier dared the Maharashtra government to stop her from returning to Mumbai. Amid the tussle, Kangana has been provided Y-plus category security by the Central government. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:04 Published on January 1, 1970