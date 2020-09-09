Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kangana Ranaut reaches Mumbai office

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Kangana Ranaut reaches Mumbai office

Kangana Ranaut reaches Mumbai office

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut reached her office, which was demolished by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on September 09.

The 'Queen' actor reached the office with her lawyer and sister to saw the damage done by BMC.

Kangana reached Mumbai on September 09 amid protest by Shiv Sena workers.

Earlier in the day, Bombay HC adjourned office demolition matter till Sept 22


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut Indian actress

Action at Kangana's office by BMC has no connection with Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Action at Kangana's office by BMC has no connection with Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

While speaking to media in Mumbai on September 10, Shiv Sena veteran leader, Sanjay Raut claimed that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carried out demolition drive at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai and it is not connected to ruling party. He said, "The action at Kangana Ranaut's office is done by BMC. It has no connection with Shiv Sena. You can talk to the Mayor or the BMC Commissioner on it."BMC officials carried out demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai on September 09. As per BMC, drive was initiated allegedly over unauthorised constructions inside the office.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Shiv Sena has sold Balasaheb's ideology to become 'Sonia Sena', says Kangana Ranaut

 The ongoing tussle between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena intensified on Wednesday after the BMC demolished some 'illegal constructions' at her office in Mumbai's..
DNA

Bollywood Bollywood Hindi language film industry

Rhea arrest: Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, others come out in support [Video]

Rhea arrest: Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, others come out in support

A section of Bollywood has come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty following her arrest. Several celebrities demanded justice for Rhea by posting quote on 'smashing patriarchy'. Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap and others shared a quote on social media. The quote was written on Rhea's t-shirt that she had worn on Tuesday. On the same day, Rhea was quizzed for the third time by NCB following which the arrest was made. While Dia Mirza, Abhay Deol, Huma Qureshi posted only the quote, Vidya Balan, Radhika Madan complimented the quote with #JusticeForRhea. Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, penned down a quote on 'witch hunt' by American novelist Walter Kirn. Film producer Nikhil Dwivedi lent support to Rhea and shared his wish to work with her. Rhea was arrested by NCB on Tuesday in a drug case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:13Published

Amid war of words with Shiv Sena, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut gets 'VIP' treatment: What does Y+ security mean?

 It's very rare that this level of security is accorded by the Centre,
DNA

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Dia Mirza, Ankita Lokhande voice support for Kangana, condemn property demolition [Video]

Dia Mirza, Ankita Lokhande voice support for Kangana, condemn property demolition

Bollywood celebrities voiced their support for Kangana Ranaut after the Queen actor’s office was partially demolished by officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A bunch of Kangana's industry colleagues questioned motives behind the move. Actors Dia Mirza, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharya joined the chorus of support. Ankita Lokhande also came out in support of Kangana. In a tweet, Ankita called Kangana a ‘braveheart’. Actors Himanshi Khurana, Sonal Vengurlekar lended their support for the Queen actor. Filmmakers Apurva Asrani, Hansal Mehta condemned the demolition incident. Kangana's Mumbai office was partially demolished by BMC on Wednesday. The demolition was carried out on the basis of structural violations. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:20Published

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Civic body that governs Mumbai


Shiv Sena Shiv Sena Political party in Maharashtra, India


Bombay High Court Bombay High Court High Court of Judicature at Mumbai

Political war over Kangana: Shiv Sena Vs Karni Sena & RPI at Mumbai airport [Video]

Political war over Kangana: Shiv Sena Vs Karni Sena & RPI at Mumbai airport

Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai this afternoon amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport. Members of the Republican of India and the fringe Karni Sena were also present at the airport to offer their support to Kangana. Shiv Sena workers held posters and chanted slogans demanding that the actor go to Pakistan. This after Kangana had earlier compared Mumbai to PoK in her tweet and said she stood vindicated in a tweet this morning. Hours before Kangana’s Mumbai return, a team of BMC officials had demolished a part of the actor’s office, which was allegedly constructed without approval from the civic body. Kangana had compared it with the razing of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and called the BMC officials Babar’s army. The Bombay High Court has stayed the demolition and asked the civic body to respond to the actor’s petition. Kangana had earlier dared the Maharashtra government to stop her from returning to Mumbai. Amid the tussle, Kangana has been provided Y-plus category security by the Central government. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:04Published
Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai [Video]

Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai

Actress Kangana Ranaut arrived in Mumbai on September 9 from Himachal Pradesh. Before arriving, she expressed her fury over demolition of her office by BMC. However, Bombay High Court stayed demolition at Kangana Ranaut's property. Exchange of words between Kanagana Ranaut and Shiv Sena escalated after party leader's Sanjay Raut's 'haramkhor ladki' comments.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Rangoli reaches Kangana's Mumbai office

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel was seen visiting the actress’ Mumbai office today. On...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


Kangana Ranaut's office floored: BMC followed Supreme Court verdict

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) move to demolish Bollywood actress *Kangana Ranaut*'s...
Mid-Day - Published

Mumbai: BMC may have to rebuild Kangana Ranaut's office if move backfires

Mumbai: BMC may have to rebuild Kangana Ranaut's office if move backfires The BMC may have to redo the demolished parts of actress *Kangana Ranaut*'s Pali Hill office if she...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Maha govt can't scare Kangana, she is fearless: Babita Phogat [Video]

Maha govt can't scare Kangana, she is fearless: Babita Phogat

Indian wrestler and member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Babita Phogat came out in support of Kangana Ranaut. Amid the ongoing conflict between Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra government, Babita..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published
Congress' Sanjay Nirupam supports Kangana, says BMC's demolition of her office riddled with vengeance [Video]

Congress' Sanjay Nirupam supports Kangana, says BMC's demolition of her office riddled with vengeance

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on September 09 came in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on BMC action of demolition of her office in Mumbai. Nirupam said that he doesn't support her statement..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
Mumbaikars protest against BMC, detained by police [Video]

Mumbaikars protest against BMC, detained by police

After Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carried out demolition drive at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai, some residents came in support of the 'Queen' star and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published