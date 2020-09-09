Kangana Ranaut reaches Mumbai office

While speaking to media in Mumbai on September 10, Shiv Sena veteran leader, Sanjay Raut claimed that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carried out demolition drive at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai and it is not connected to ruling party. He said, "The action at Kangana Ranaut's office is done by BMC. It has no connection with Shiv Sena. You can talk to the Mayor or the BMC Commissioner on it."BMC officials carried out demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai on September 09. As per BMC, drive was initiated allegedly over unauthorised constructions inside the office.
A section of Bollywood has come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty following her arrest. Several celebrities demanded justice for Rhea by posting quote on 'smashing patriarchy'. Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap and others shared a quote on social media. The quote was written on Rhea's t-shirt that she had worn on Tuesday. On the same day, Rhea was quizzed for the third time by NCB following which the arrest was made. While Dia Mirza, Abhay Deol, Huma Qureshi posted only the quote, Vidya Balan, Radhika Madan complimented the quote with #JusticeForRhea. Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, penned down a quote on 'witch hunt' by American novelist Walter Kirn. Film producer Nikhil Dwivedi lent support to Rhea and shared his wish to work with her. Rhea was arrested by NCB on Tuesday in a drug case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:13Published
Bollywood celebrities voiced their support for Kangana Ranaut after the Queen actor’s office was partially demolished by officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A bunch of Kangana's industry colleagues questioned motives behind the move. Actors Dia Mirza, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharya joined the chorus of support. Ankita Lokhande also came out in support of Kangana. In a tweet, Ankita called Kangana a ‘braveheart’. Actors Himanshi Khurana, Sonal Vengurlekar lended their support for the Queen actor. Filmmakers Apurva Asrani, Hansal Mehta condemned the demolition incident. Kangana's Mumbai office was partially demolished by BMC on Wednesday. The demolition was carried out on the basis of structural violations. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:20Published
Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai this afternoon amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport. Members of the Republican of India and the fringe Karni Sena were also present at the airport to offer their support to Kangana. Shiv Sena workers held posters and chanted slogans demanding that the actor go to Pakistan. This after Kangana had earlier compared Mumbai to PoK in her tweet and said she stood vindicated in a tweet this morning. Hours before Kangana’s Mumbai return, a team of BMC officials had demolished a part of the actor’s office, which was allegedly constructed without approval from the civic body. Kangana had compared it with the razing of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and called the BMC officials Babar’s army. The Bombay High Court has stayed the demolition and asked the civic body to respond to the actor’s petition. Kangana had earlier dared the Maharashtra government to stop her from returning to Mumbai. Amid the tussle, Kangana has been provided Y-plus category security by the Central government. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:04Published
Actress Kangana Ranaut arrived in Mumbai on September 9 from Himachal Pradesh. Before arriving, she expressed her fury over demolition of her office by BMC. However, Bombay High Court stayed demolition at Kangana Ranaut's property. Exchange of words between Kanagana Ranaut and Shiv Sena escalated after party leader's Sanjay Raut's 'haramkhor ladki' comments.
Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on September 09 came in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on BMC action of demolition of her office in Mumbai. Nirupam said that he doesn't support her statement..