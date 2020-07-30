Mamata Banerjee's vote bank, appeasement politics creates anti-Hindu mindset: JP Nadda

While addressing at the event on September 10 via video conferencing in the national capital, BJP President JP Nadda said, "On August 05, foundation stone of Ram Temple was laid but Mamata didi (Mamata Banerjee) imposed a lockdown in the state on that day.
However, on July 31, Bakri-eid, lockdown was lifted." "This vote bank and appeasement politics which creates anti-Hindu mindset is Mamata didi's politics," he added.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took a jibe on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee's stand against the New Education Policy 2020. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "New Education Policy 2020 is a milestone, it will put innovation and research at a very high pedestal. I am sure state government will rethink about it rather than taking a stand, 'we don't agree.'"
A team of the BMC reached Kangana Ranaut’s residence this morning and razed the ‘illegal structure’ that was allegedly built with approval of the civic body. BMC had pasted notices outside the actor’s residence on Tuesday evening on the issue. This comes as the actor is involved in a heated war of words with the Shiv Sena over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Kangana who is going to reach Mumbai this afternoon tweeted to say that it was an act by ‘Babar and his army’. She also likened the demolition to the Ram Temple demolition and said that this is the reason why she had compared Mumbai to PoK. Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer also approached the Bombay High Court against the demolition drive. The demolition follows a heated verbal duel between the actor and some leaders of the Shiv Sena over her statements on the Mumbai police. Maharashtra govt has also said that the Mumbai police will probe allegations leveled by Adhyayan Suman that Kangana used to consume drugs. Watch the ful video for all the details on the battle between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena.
