Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mamata Banerjee's vote bank, appeasement politics creates anti-Hindu mindset: JP Nadda

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Mamata Banerjee's vote bank, appeasement politics creates anti-Hindu mindset: JP Nadda

Mamata Banerjee's vote bank, appeasement politics creates anti-Hindu mindset: JP Nadda

While addressing at the event on September 10 via video conferencing in the national capital, BJP President JP Nadda said, "On August 05, foundation stone of Ram Temple was laid but Mamata didi (Mamata Banerjee) imposed a lockdown in the state on that day.

However, on July 31, Bakri-eid, lockdown was lifted." "This vote bank and appeasement politics which creates anti-Hindu mindset is Mamata didi's politics," he added.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

J. P. Nadda J. P. Nadda Indian politician

Bengal govt has 'anti-Hindu' mindset, its policies driven by 'minority appeasement': JP Nadda

 BJP chief J P Nadda on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, accusing it of having an "anti- Hindu" mindset..
IndiaTimes

JD(U) did a 'favour' by saying it never had alliance with us: LJP

 KC Tyagi had said on Tuesday that any party which is a part of the NDA in the state will have to accept Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, noting that top..
IndiaTimes

Entire world lauded Modi govt for saving 130 crore Indians' lives by imposing lockdown: J P Nadda

 "Measures were taken on a war-footing, as a result of which 11 lakh Covid-19 tests are now being conducted daily, up from just 15 in March," he said. Ventilators..
IndiaTimes

Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee Chief Minister of Indian state of West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee lifts statewide lockdown on Sept 12 in view of NEET 2020

 The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government had declared lockdown in the state on September 7, 11 and 12 but keeping the interest of students in..
DNA

'Prove me wrong, I'll do 100 sit-ups': Mamata Banerjee claims West Bengal govt never said there will be no Durga Puja

 Mamata Banerjee slammed the fake news doing the rounds on social media with a claim that there would be restrictions on the most celebrated festival of Bengalis..
DNA
State govt should rethink rather than taking 'we don't agree' stand: WB Guv over NEP [Video]

State govt should rethink rather than taking 'we don't agree' stand: WB Guv over NEP

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took a jibe on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee's stand against the New Education Policy 2020. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "New Education Policy 2020 is a milestone, it will put innovation and research at a very high pedestal. I am sure state government will rethink about it rather than taking a stand, 'we don't agree.'"

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published

Another BJP worker killed in West Bengal, Vijayvargiya accuses Mamata-led TMC

 Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that the BJP worker Robin Paul was attacked and killed by TMC goons in West Bengal's Kalna.
DNA

Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama

BMC razes part of Kangana Ranaut’s office, actor draws ‘Ram Temple’ analogy [Video]

BMC razes part of Kangana Ranaut’s office, actor draws ‘Ram Temple’ analogy

A team of the BMC reached Kangana Ranaut’s residence this morning and razed the ‘illegal structure’ that was allegedly built with approval of the civic body. BMC had pasted notices outside the actor’s residence on Tuesday evening on the issue. This comes as the actor is involved in a heated war of words with the Shiv Sena over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Kangana who is going to reach Mumbai this afternoon tweeted to say that it was an act by ‘Babar and his army’. She also likened the demolition to the Ram Temple demolition and said that this is the reason why she had compared Mumbai to PoK. Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer also approached the Bombay High Court against the demolition drive. The demolition follows a heated verbal duel between the actor and some leaders of the Shiv Sena over her statements on the Mumbai police. Maharashtra govt has also said that the Mumbai police will probe allegations leveled by Adhyayan Suman that Kangana used to consume drugs. Watch the ful video for all the details on the battle between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:28Published

Ram temple construction to begin after 'pitra paksh'

 According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary, Champat Rai, country's leading construction company Larsen and Toubro is all set to lay..
IndiaTimes

Ayodhya Development Authority meets to approve Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple master plan

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on August 5.
DNA

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

COVID-19: BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi shifted to Gurugram's Medanta hospital from Lucknow

 The 71-year-old leader experienced mild breathlessness for which she was shifted to the ICU for further management and better monitoring on September 8.
DNA

Tweets about this

banga_manoj

ManojBanga RT @DocAritraHindu: Politicians like Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi are constantly supporting these illegal muslims infiltrators for vote ba… 6 hours ago

DocAritraHindu

Dr Aritra Bhattacharjya Politicians like Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi are constantly supporting these illegal muslims infiltrators for vot… https://t.co/dTt2lIgNsf 6 hours ago

NPrafful

ప్రాఫుల్ RT @baba192938: Entire nation knows that West bengal cm mamata banerjee allows bangladeshi and rohingyan muslims to enter the state. Later… 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

JEE, NEET exams: Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, others discuss postponement [Video]

JEE, NEET exams: Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, others discuss postponement

Chief Ministers belonging to various opposition parties on Wednesday got together and discussed the issue of JEE, NEET exams with Congress President Sonia Gandhi. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 12:57Published
Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee hold opposition meet against NEET and JEE-MAIN exams| Oneindia News [Video]

Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee hold opposition meet against NEET and JEE-MAIN exams| Oneindia News

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday convened a meeting with the chief ministers of seven states regarding the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main and NEET which are due to be conducted in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:23Published
West Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra passes away, tributes pour in [Video]

West Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra passes away, tributes pour in

West Bengal Congress President Somen Mitra passed away at a Kolkata hospital. He had been admitted to the hospital around 17 days back due to heart and kidney related ailments. Hospital sources told..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:32Published