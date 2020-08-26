Relief for NEET aspirants in West Bengal, Mamata relents | Oneindia News

Global  
 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has finally lifted the lockdown on 12 the September, a day before the NEET medical extrance exam.

The TMC govt has been imposing a 2-day lockdown every week to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2 days are changeable and the govt had fixed September 11 and 12 for the statewide lockdown in the second week of September.

