Relief for NEET aspirants in West Bengal, Mamata relents | Oneindia News

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has finally lifted the lockdown on 12 the September, a day before the NEET medical extrance exam.

The TMC govt has been imposing a 2-day lockdown every week to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2 days are changeable and the govt had fixed September 11 and 12 for the statewide lockdown in the second week of September.

