Sudan flood victims at risk of water-borne diseases

Sudan flood victims at risk of water-borne diseases

Sudan flood victims at risk of water-borne diseases

Fears of water-borne disease in Sudan as floodwaters recede, leaving tens of thousands of people in unsanitary conditions


Sudan floods: Calls for gov’t to help affected people [Video]

Sudan floods: Calls for gov’t to help affected people

Displaced and desperate for help, hundreds of thousands of people are hit by flooding in Sudan.

How Sudan's rebel deal offers lifeline for peace

 Promises to end the devastating wars in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile come with a price tag.
BBC News
Sudan's lost village: Efforts to revive town flooded in 1964 [Video]

Sudan's lost village: Efforts to revive town flooded in 1964

Remembering the Sudanese town that is no longer - and the attempts to revive its ancient culture.

Sudan floods: Nile water level threatens ancient pyramids

 The record-breaking Nile level could inundate precious relics as the country is hit by heavy rains.
BBC News

Sudan faces disease threats after floods displace hundreds [Video]

Sudan faces disease threats after floods displace hundreds

There are concerns they will now be exposed to water-borne diseases like malaria and cholera.

