Sudan flood victims at risk of water-borne diseases
Fears of water-borne disease in Sudan as floodwaters recede, leaving tens of thousands of people in unsanitary conditions
Sudan floods: Calls for gov’t to help affected peopleDisplaced and desperate for help, hundreds of thousands of people are hit by flooding in Sudan.
Sudan's lost village: Efforts to revive town flooded in 1964Remembering the Sudanese town that is no longer - and the attempts to revive its ancient culture.
Andy Vermaut Sudan flood victims at risk of water-borne diseases https://t.co/VRmhQr2pg6 5 minutes ago
Sudan faces disease threats after floods displace hundredsThere are concerns they will now be exposed to water-borne diseases like malaria and cholera.