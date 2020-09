Jayson Tatum scored 34 points while Marcus Smart had 16 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, and...

Raptors fend off Celtics in double-overtime thriller to force Game 7 A series many expected to come down to a Game 7 will get it after the Raptors held off the Celtics...

USATODAY.com - Published 2 days ago Also reported by • BBC News