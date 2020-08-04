Global  
 

Sarah Paulson, Judy Davis Tease 'Ratched'

The novel and Academy award-winning film "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest" is getting the prequel treatment with Netflix's "Ratched", starring Sarah Paulson and Judy Davis.

ET Canada digital reporter Graeme O'Neil caught up with the co-stars reveal what they hope audiences take away from their new project.


