Holiday Farm Fire grows to 145,000 acres

And here's a closer look at the holiday farm fire -- as it continues to spread rapidly.

It's just over 145 thousand acres this morning and still zero percent contained.

This is what it looked like at 9 a.m.

Yesterday morning.

You can see it's moving both to the north and west.

Here is what is looks like as of early this morning.

The holdai farm fire is now estimated at 144,695 acres as of this morning and that's where we start our team coverage this morning.

Kezi 9 news reporter jacob roberts who is live in the mohawk valley area jacob what can you tell us.

The fire growth has slowed in the last day or so.

The size is up to 145- thousand acres and still zero percent contained.

Slowly some more resources are arriving.

207 personell have been assigned with more expected today.

A bit of good news from fire officials - winds are shifting now and heading east, pushing the fire back into itself.

However, conditions could change later this afternoon.

They said that could mean rapid fire growth, likely in areas that have only partially burned so far.

Crews are still protecting structures, but also starting to actually build lines and work on the fire itself.

Firefighters also gave us an update on where the fire is headed.

"the fire originally moved east down the canyon and took a turn into the mohawk valley area so we're definitely seeing movement up towards the north, and we're seeing continued movement down towards from like leaburg down to walterville to the south on the southside of 126" industrial forest companies are also lending heavy equipment, like bulldozers and excavators.

Helicopters are on standby for as soon as the