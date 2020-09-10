Notre Dame schools reopen

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 2 days ago

Newschannel2's chelsea sherrod has the story.

Chelsea: utica notre dame welcomes students back into their classrooms for a full in-person school year.

Principal roy kane: what we felt we were able to provide same way that included assessing each one of our classrooms how come we can figure them?

And at the same time still be able to have faculty enough to facilitate those.

The answer to all those was yes.

A checklist to enter.

An hour and a half of general orientation consisted of classroom assignments, coronavirus policies and health and safety protocols.

With full in-person learning comes new class structure.

Principal roy kane: we divided grade 7 through nine on one floor 10 through 12 on the second floor.

Our teachers will do the moving so that if there's any movement from students it's few and far in between.

Notre dame's choice to keep students in the classroom has increased enrollment.

Principal roy kane: there have been a number of folks who said this specifically yes we are opening five days were here.

We kept our classes with a number of seats that we can socially distance.

The average right now is 16 so any courses that are larger we do have some we have move those courses to rooms that are much larger than the others.

With changes to the classroom, come changes to the sports landscape.

Now notre dame football, volleyball and cherleading programs have to wait until march to resume their seasons.

Principal roy kane: we originally planned on september 21 to begin the season.

Our athletic director is working with our cultures and all the different strategies and methodologies, protocols for covid.

Creating the best atmosphere as we can to facilitate their personal safety.

Chelsea: grades nine and ten return tomorrow