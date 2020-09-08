The Croods movie clip - Family Finds Fire

The Croods movie clip - Family Finds Fire - Eep (Emma Stone) introduces Guy (Ryan Reynolds) and his fire to the family, and they are both transfixed and terrified.

Plot synopsis: Prehistoric family the Croods live in a particularly dangerous moment in time.

Patriarch Grug (Nicolas Cage), his mate, Ugga (Catherine Keener), teenage daughter Eep (Emma Stone), son Thunk (Clark Duke) and feisty Gran (Cloris Leachman) gather food by day and huddle together in a cave at night.

When a more evolved caveman named Guy (Ryan Reynolds) arrives on the scene, Grug is distrustful, but it soon becomes apparent that Guy is correct about the impending destruction of their world.

Cast: Catherine Keener, Chris Sanders, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman, Emma Stone, Nicolas Cage, Randy Thom, Ryan Reynolds