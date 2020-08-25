GOP 'skinny' coronavirus aid bill fails in Senate

Global  
 

Democrats and one Republican on Thursday defeated a GOP bill that would have provided around $300 billion in new coronavirus aid, as Democrats sought far more funding.

Colette Luke has the latest.

The U.S. Senate on Thursday killed a pared-down Republican bill that would have provided around $300 billion dollars in new coronavirus aid, as Democrats seeking far more funding prevented it from advancing.

By a vote of 52 to 47, the Senate failed to get the 60 votes needed to advance the partisan bill toward passage, leaving the future of any new coronavirus aid in doubt.

Senator Rand Paul was the lone Republican to vote "no." Democrats objected to what wasn't in the bill, namely aid to state and local governments and a second round of $1200 stimulus checks.

The Republican bill would have renewed a federal unemployment benefit, but at a lower level than Democrats wanted.

And it would have set new protections for businesses against liability lawsuits during the pandemic, something Democrats have labeled as a "poison pill." The Democratic-controlled House passed a fifth aid bill in May that would provide another $3 trillion in aid, but gridlock has since prevailed.

Congress is now expected to focus its work on other pressing legislation so members can return to their home states in October to campaign for re-election while the global health crisis and an ensuing economic disaster persist.




