THN-THS Football preview Video Credit: WTHI - Published 7 minutes ago Braves and Patriots meet Friday 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Is a ridiculous 1.98.... terre haute north and terre haute south are less than 24 hours from kickoff for their big football game friday.... both schools want to win the victory bell, but each team knows this is just one game on their schedule.... the braves and patriots enter this rivalry game going in different directions.....north is two and one, while south is ohh and three.... both programs know a win friday could go a long way the rest of the season!