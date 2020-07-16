Local reaction to high-risk fall sports delay

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 2 minutes ago

Local administrators and coaches react to football, volleyball and competitive cheer being moved to a "Fall II" March 1, 2021 start date.

Tonight we hear local reaction as area coaches and administrators continue to prepare (and( hope to play sports during a pandemic.

The hits - just keep on coming.

John rathbun: i was shocked.

Initially allowed to practice but not play starting september 21st - the high-risk fall sports of football - volleyball and competitive cheer will now have to wait until march first to begin their seasons.

None john rathbun: the state high school athletic association said the uncertainty over ability to compete fully in the fall - plus concerns from athletic directors from districts around the state regarding logistics made a "fall two" season seem the best option.

Some locally disagree - but say at least now they have a date where they can start prepping for games.

Curtis schmidt: athletic association officials said as with any decision - they know they won't see uniform support but that the decisions are made with the best intentions for a safe and meaningful season for student- athlets.

Dr. robert zayas: logistics aside - another concern for this "fall two season" is viability when it comes to weather.

As we know all too well - march in central new york isn't always the best for outdoor activities.

Dr. robert zayas: the start of spring sports has been pushed to april 19th to allow the "fall two season" to complete.

There may be a slight overlap between seasons.

However - with all that's gone on over the past few months - disagreeing with the decision doesn't mean teams won't be ready come march.

Curtis schmidt: > don't forget - in addition to this decision regarding high risk fall sports - section iii will reveal the results of a vote to determine whether even low-risk fall sport will be played in the fall.

Schools had to submit ballots today signed by the district's superintendent - athletic director and high school principal.

Section three executives will meet tomorrow to make a final decision about fall sports in the area - though they remain optimistic they will play.

We'll update you on the matter as soon as information becomes available.

