Liz Truss hails 'British-shaped' trade deal with Japan

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:04s - Published
International Trade Secretary Liz Truss has hailed a new "British-shaped" trade deal with Japan.

It is the first trade deal the UK has struck since leaving the EU.

Report by Etemadil.

