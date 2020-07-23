Liz Truss hails 'British-shaped' trade deal with Japan

Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU are hanging in the balance afterBrussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of theWithdrawal Agreement. At a stormy meeting in London on Thursday, the CabinetOffice Minister Michael Gove insisted the Government “could not and would not”drop measures in legislation tabled earlier this week. It prompted EuropeanCommission vice-president Maros Sefcovic to accuse the UK of an “extremelyserious violation” of international law, putting the ongoing trade talks injeopardy.
The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square has been vandalised during an Extinction Rebellion protest in central London.
Michael Gove says he has told European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic that the UK government "would not be withdrawing" the Internal Market Bill, following an "extraordinary meeting" of the Joint Committee between the UK and EU.
A double-decker school bus crashed into a railway bridge in Winchester on Thursday morning, shearing off the roof. Caroline Coates said that she "heard lots of screaming", and that her son Jake, who was on the bus, described the crash as "like an explosion".