Maharashtra Govt more concerned about Kangana than COVID: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra's Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis took a jibe on Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government over prioritising Kangana over COVID-19.

Former CM said, "Maharashtra government assumes that their fight is against Kangana and not COVID-19.

Today Maharshtra has maximum corona cases.

Country's 40% death due to corona takes place in Maharashtra." He further said, "If Maharashtra government applies 50% of the power they are applying in the fight against Kangana to fight COVID-19 then we will be able to protect the lives of people."