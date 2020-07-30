Maharashtra Govt more concerned about Kangana than COVID: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra's Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis took a jibe on Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government over prioritising Kangana over COVID-19.
Former CM said, "Maharashtra government assumes that their fight is against Kangana and not COVID-19.
Today Maharshtra has maximum corona cases.
Country's 40% death due to corona takes place in Maharashtra." He further said, "If Maharashtra government applies 50% of the power they are applying in the fight against Kangana to fight COVID-19 then we will be able to protect the lives of people."
Former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Devendra Fadnavis reacted over the action taken against bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut by BMC. He said, "If it's an action against all illegal activities then it's understandable, but selective action shows biased attitude of government." The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday started the demolition of structural violations carried out at actor Kangana Ranaut's office in suburban's Bandra's Pali Hill.
Kangana Ranaut has launched a fresh attack on the Shiv Sena and Conrgess. In a tweet, Kangana asked the Congress president if she would watch in silence as her government betrays the principles of the constitution. ‘You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order,’ Kangana tweeted. She also posted a video for late Bala Saheb Thackeray and took a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. She said that late Sena founder’s never wanted the party to be in an alliance with the Congress and wondered how he would feel at the condition of the party at present. Kangana Ranaut has been involved in a war of words with the Maharashtra government over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. The matter escalated and also took a legal turn when the BMC demolished certain parts of Kangana’s office, alleging that they were built without approval. Watch the full video for all the details.
Kangana ranaut's ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman spoke on alleged drug links. "I was giving an interview when I came to know that my name is coming up. I was scared and I felt very disappointed for my name being dragged. I have had my struggle, I am working hard, please don’t drag my name here. I was ridiculed when I came out in 2016 and spoke my heart out. I have been hounded by media, please don’t drag me into this. I have fought depression and I don’t deserve this," he said. This comes after Maharashtra Home Minster Anil Deshmukh brought up Adhyayan’s name. Deshmukh had said that Mumbai Police will probe kangana in alleged drug links. Meanwhile, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met Kangana Ranaut. Athawale said that Kangana wants compensation for demolition of her office by BMC. Kangana’s mother thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over Y plus security.
While speaking to ANI in Patna on August 06, the DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey spoke on Mumbai police's move of quarantining Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari. He said, "Mumbai police's move of quarantining Bihar IPS officer is unprofessional. Even, Supreme Court has given its observation in the matter. Still, there is no positive response from them (Mumbai police). I had hopes that they'll free him by evening or night but when I talked to them they told me that Tiwari has still not been freed." Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari came to Mumbai to investigate in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after late actor's father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. On Aug 04, BMC Addl Municipal Commissioner wrote to IGP Patna (Central) over quarantine of Bihar IPS Officer, in Mumbai. The letter reads, 'He can conduct proceedings with Maharashtra Govt's concerned officials on digital platforms like Zoom/Google Meet/Jio Meet or other such platforms.'
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued guidelines for Unlock 3.0 on July 29 for resumption of activities outside containment zones. Unlock 3.0 will come into effect from August 01. In the third phase of unlock, yoga institutes and gymnasiums will re-open from August 5. The fitness equipments and machineries are getting properly sanitised. Gym owners are taking all necessary precautionary measures ahead of opening gyms. All fitness centres are closed for nearly 4 months due to coronavirus pandemic. Now, this comes as a relief to several gym owners and fitness trainers who have been facing massive financial losses after having been shut since March. According to Government of Maharashtra, indoor gymnasiums and other fitness centres to remain closed in the next phase of 'Mission Begin Again'. Only outdoor centres for exercise and gymnastics can remain open from August 05, following all social distancing and hygiene protocols for COVID-19.
Kangana Ranaut visited her office, part of which was demolished by the BMC on Wednesday and took stock of the damages. She had earlier launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray calling him a dynast and added that the Shiv Sena had turned into ‘Sonia Sena’. Kangana’s sister Rangoli was also seen at the office this morning. Meanwhile, the BMC accused Kangana of trying to cover up after carrying out illegal construction without appropriate approvals from authorities. On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court had stayed the demolition and asked the civic body to respond to the actor’s petition. A complaint was also filed against Kangana Ranaut for using ‘foul language’ against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Kanagana and the Shiv Sena have been engaged in a battle of barbs over Kangana’s criticism of the Mumbai police and her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. The actor had tweeted that she is more scared of the Mumbai police than the movie mafia gang and added that she felt unsafe in Mumbai. Watch the full video for all the details.
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy inaugurated the service of a Kisan Train from Anantapur to New Delhi. Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi and Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar were also present.
Auxiliary nurse midwife qualified students held protest in Patna on September 08. The protest was against availability of job vacancies. They protested near the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. One of the protestors said, "I would request the Chief Minister to address our problem and if he does not understand then today neither his police nor his baton charge will work. We have nothing to lose, in the end we will self immolate."
Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday met Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been at the centre of a controversy over her remarks on Mumbai and its police, and whose bungalow here faced BMC..
