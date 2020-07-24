Brandi Glanville insists Heather Locklear supports her over fight with Denise Richards Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:51s - Published Brandi Glanville insists Heather Locklear supports her over fight with Denise Richards Brandi Glanville has sparked a new feud between Denise Richards and Heather Locklear after revealing Locklear has taken her side in an ongoing dispute. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Heather Locklear Applauds Brandi Glanville for Speaking Out Against Denise Richards According to Brandi, Heather has personally reached out to her and sends a 'thank you' message for...

AceShowbiz - Published 16 hours ago







Tweets about this