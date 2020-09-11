Scenes of a Sexual Nature Movie (2006)

Scenes of a Sexual Nature Movie (2006) - Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Fun and love.

Some seek it, some need it, some spurn it, and some pay for it, but we're all involved in it.

Set on one afternoon on Hampstead Heath, London, this movie investigates the minutiae of seven couples.

What makes us tick?

Director: Ed Blum Writer: Aschlin Ditta Starring: Adrian Lester Ewan McGregor Tom Hardy Andrew Lincoln Catherine Tate Eileen Atkins Gina McKee Holly Aird Hugh Bonneville Sophie Okonedo Douglas Hodge